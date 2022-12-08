HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading Down 0.9%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €74.50 ($78.42) and last traded at €75.00 ($78.95). 6,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.70 ($79.68).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($117.89) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.04.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

