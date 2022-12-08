Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.45 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

