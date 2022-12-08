Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.35

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $18.00. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 151,828 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Featured Stories
