Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.35

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $18.00. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 151,828 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $237,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

