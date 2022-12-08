Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Cut to CHF 50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 59 to CHF 50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holcim from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Holcim from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.43.

HCMLY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 42,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. Holcim has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

