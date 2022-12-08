HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $361.21

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.21 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 357 ($4.35). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.35), with a volume of 204,070 shares trading hands.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 465.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 278.16.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.