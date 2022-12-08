HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $361.21

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.21 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 357 ($4.35). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.35), with a volume of 204,070 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 465.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 278.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

