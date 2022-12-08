Herc Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Herc has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Herc to earn $13.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.21. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,657,077.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,691,238.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,657,077.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,576 shares of company stock worth $6,598,129 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.