Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hello Group Price Performance
Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $829.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group
About Hello Group
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hello Group (MOMO)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.