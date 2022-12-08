Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $829.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

About Hello Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

