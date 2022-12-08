Head-To-Head Survey: bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) vs. Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Absci shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 49.29 -$100.96 million ($1.23) -2.07

Analyst Ratings

bioAffinity Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

This is a summary of current recommendations for bioAffinity Technologies and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 1 0 5 0 2.67

Absci has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A Absci -1,960.28% -33.62% -28.97%

Summary

Absci beats bioAffinity Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Rating)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Absci

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.