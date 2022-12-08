Head-To-Head Contrast: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) & TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

TDCX has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuSimple has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of TuSimple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $410.74 million 4.36 $76.82 million $0.53 23.64 TuSimple $6.26 million 61.03 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -0.85

This table compares TDCX and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 16.93% 21.56% 17.46% TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TDCX and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00 TuSimple 4 4 5 0 2.08

TDCX currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.68%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $23.21, suggesting a potential upside of 1,257.21%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than TDCX.

Summary

TDCX beats TuSimple on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

