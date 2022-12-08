Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.10

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.10 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.26). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.29), with a volume of 626,447 shares traded.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.89. The stock has a market cap of £335.96 million and a PE ratio of 288.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harworth Group

About Harworth Group

In other news, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 14,072 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,841.52 ($24,194.03). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,463 shares of company stock worth $2,029,157.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

