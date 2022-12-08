Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 30,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 421,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

