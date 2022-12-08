Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($26.52) to GBX 2,190 ($26.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

HLMAF stock remained flat at $26.16 during trading on Thursday. 94 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

