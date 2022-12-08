H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $685,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $197,464.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,190.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock worth $16,110,285 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 325,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

