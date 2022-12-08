GYEN Price Up 0.1% This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $39.43 million and approximately $61,401.74 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00509440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.16 or 0.30450740 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

