GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Buy” by AlphaValue

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.95) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

NYSE GSK opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that GSK will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in GSK by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GSK by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in GSK by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

