Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $13.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.79.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Shares of TV opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
