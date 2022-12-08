Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $13.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of TV opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

