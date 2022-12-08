Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.57

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.57 and traded as high as $70.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $67.42, with a volume of 64,480 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.