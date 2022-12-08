Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $691,418.18

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $691,418.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,191.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00451516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00861230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00111183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.00650458 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00251808 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

