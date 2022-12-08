Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.8 %

UPS traded up $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $179.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,846. The company has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

