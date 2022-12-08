Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $205.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,308. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.45 and its 200 day moving average is $194.06. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

