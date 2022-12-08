Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of V traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.39. 51,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.05.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

