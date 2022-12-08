Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 1,573 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

