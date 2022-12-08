Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.91. 17,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 19,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Great Elm Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 129.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Stories

