Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 131.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 160,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

