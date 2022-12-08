GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Down 9%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) fell 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41. 3,703,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,902,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on GoldMining from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
GoldMining Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 million, a PE ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.97.
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
