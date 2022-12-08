GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Down 9%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) fell 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41. 3,703,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,902,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on GoldMining from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 million, a PE ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in GoldMining by 5.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,677,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 418,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GoldMining by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GoldMining by 930.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 163,223 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

