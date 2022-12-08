Goal Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Shares Down 0.3%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Goal Acquisitions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 112.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,642 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 40.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

