Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.95. 11,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,781. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

