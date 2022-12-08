Glencore plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Glencore Trading Down 2.4 %

Glencore Company Profile

GLNCY opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.