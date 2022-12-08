Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 8th, Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. 636,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,151. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5,870.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,504 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,996 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $41,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 831,953 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

