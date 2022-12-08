Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.39 ($0.02). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 977,042 shares changing hands.

Galileo Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 12.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper Belt project situated in Botswana; Kashitu Zinc project and Luansobe Copper project located in Zambia; Kamativi Lithium and Bulawayo Gold projects situated in Zimbabwe; Shinganda Copper and Gold project located in central Zambia; Ferber project situated in Nevada, the United States; and Glenover Rare Earth project located in Limpopo, South Africa.

