Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 5,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 33,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

GAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.10 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$168.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

