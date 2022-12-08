G999 (G999) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

G999 (G999) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,815.65 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025054 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005088 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

