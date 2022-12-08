FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Zumiez Stock Up 2.1 %

Zumiez stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.44. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 45.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,088 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 54.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 513,479 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 20.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

