FY2023 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2024 earnings at $14.19 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $351.52 on Thursday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

