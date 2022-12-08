FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reduced by William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 7.4 %

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,882.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after acquiring an additional 322,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,318,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.