FY2022 EPS Estimates for Katapult Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Katapult in a report released on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Katapult’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Katapult’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in Katapult by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 137,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $155,555.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,718.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Katapult news, Director Lee Einbinder purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,989.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 137,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $155,555.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,718.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 232,660 shares of company stock worth $248,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

