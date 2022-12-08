FY2022 EPS Estimates for Katapult Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Katapult in a report released on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Katapult’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Katapult’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65.
In related news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 137,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $155,555.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,718.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Katapult news, Director Lee Einbinder purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,989.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 137,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $155,555.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,718.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 232,660 shares of company stock worth $248,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
