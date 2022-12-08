FY2022 EPS Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

