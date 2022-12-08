FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.78%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $177,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.