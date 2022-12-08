FVCBankcorp’s (FVCB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FVCB opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $272.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.31.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,745.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,745.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,046 shares of company stock worth $423,769 in the last three months. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 79,514.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

