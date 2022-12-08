FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Cap of $446.04 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $446.04 million and $6.42 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00007996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

