FTX Token (FTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $462.07 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $462.07 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00008348 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

