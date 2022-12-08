Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($2.12) -0.27 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,495.57 -$17.35 million ($0.82) -11.82

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freeline Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,230.02%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 53.08%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -101.38% -67.17% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -214.78% -97.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

