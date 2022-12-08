Fortress Paper (TSE:FTP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortress Paper Ltd. (TSE:FTP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.36. Fortress Paper shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 5,525 shares trading hands.
Fortress Paper Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.36.
About Fortress Paper
Fortress Paper Ltd. is a Canada-based producer of specialty pulp, security papers and other security related products. The Company operates through two segments: the Dissolving Pulp and the Security Paper Products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business through the Fortress Specialty Cellulose (FSC) mill located in Thurso, Quebec, Canada, which also operates in the renewable energy generation sector through its cogeneration facility.
