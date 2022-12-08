FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

FORM stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FormFactor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FormFactor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

