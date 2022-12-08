FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.57

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.35. FiscalNote shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 21,529 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOTE shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth $3,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth $5,080,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

