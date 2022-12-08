First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Shares Down 1.8%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $29.04. 279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.