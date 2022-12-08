First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 25,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 12,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.