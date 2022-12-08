Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.38

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.38 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.10). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.09), with a volume of 8,559,266 shares changing hands.

Finsbury Food Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £116.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.38.

Get Finsbury Food Group alerts:

Finsbury Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

About Finsbury Food Group

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.