Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 234.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIL. Scotiabank cut their target price on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities set a C$26.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

CVE FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Insider Transactions at Filo Mining

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total transaction of C$37,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,141,250. In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total value of C$37,686.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,141,250. Also, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael acquired 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,154,000.

About Filo Mining

(Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.