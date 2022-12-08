Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FITB opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
