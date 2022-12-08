Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

